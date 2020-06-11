• Rodney Wecker, 54, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for a probation violation.
• Melanie Bryant, 46, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for second-degree petty theft and on warrants for second-degree theft by insufficient funds check and grant theft.
• Elaine Tellus, 21, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Christopher Uhing, 33, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence.
• Robert Dierkson, 42, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• A 16-year-old Yankton male was arrested Wednesday for leaving the scene of an accident (unattended vehicle).
• Patrick Hogan, 48, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.