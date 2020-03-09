City Weighs COVID-19 Planning

By rob Nielsen
The City of Yankton is doing everything it can to prepare for the potential arrival of COVID-19.
During Monday’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission, officials discussed where the city stands at the moment.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said city officials have been considering how it will handle the emerging health crisis for some time now.
“Out of a real abundance of caution, we have begun —and probably started this process over a month ago —talking with staff internally about COVID-19, or the coronavirus, and what our internal plans are going to be,” Leon said. “We are ready, should things escalate in our community.”
She said that city staff have been in contact with local emergency and medical entities and that each city department is coming up with their own plans for dealing with the virus.
Mayor Nathan Johnson said that it’s best to focus on preparation and not panic.
“I was in a room full of health professionals and emergency responders today talking about coronavirus and making sure we’re preparing as much as we can for whatever is coming,” Johnson said. “One thing they keep stressing over and over again is, there’s no reason to panic. We need to really focus on preventative measures.”
He added that empathy is going to be an important trait in the coming weeks and months.
“I know there’s a lot of uncertainty out there and there could potentially be a lot of challenges,” he said. “I just want to encourage everyone to be empathetic during this time and think about how we can raise ourselves up to help each other as we’re facing this situation that is unlike anything we’ve experienced before.”
Johnson said there is a reason for the abundance of caution.
“A lot of focus is on the fact that, for most people, this will be maybe a minor cold,” he said. “The reason we’re so focused on preventing the spread is because, for those who are vulnerable, this is much more dangerous than the flu. The longer it’s circulating in our society, the more vulnerable people are at risk of losing their lives.”
No actions were taken regarding COVID-19 preparation during Monday’s meeting.
While attention was given to an ongoing health crisis, the city took another step in dealing with the effects of a past disaster.
The board voted 7-0 to apply for a FEMA grant for property acquisition along Marne Creek for further flood mitigation.
Community & Economic Director Dave Mingo said that the city has done acquisitions of this nature in the past.
“For over 20 years now, as opportunities have presented themselves, with either local funding or FEMA funding … we’ve tried to acquire property in the Marne Creek Storm Water Management Corridor,” Mingo said. “All of those properties have been acquired incrementally, substantially with federal money involved.”
He said of seven properties approached for acquisition after the latest round of flooding in 2019, six owners have agreed.
The city is applying for a $565,000 grant to acquire the properties and pay for structure removal and site work. The city would be liable for $83,325 — or 15% — of the cost.
Commissioners Jake Hoffner and Amy Miner were absent during Monday’s meeting.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Heard testimony opposing sidewalk plans that are part of the proposed reconstruction of Fifth Street. Due to time constraints, the Press & Dakotan will have more on the outcome of this discussion in Wednesday’s edition.
• Approved an easement for BY Water.
• Approved a crosswind runway project contract.
• Heard testimony from Commander Todd Brandt of the Yankton Police Department about training at the FBI’s National Academy.
• Issued a proclamation for March for Meals
