The Yankton Community Library is taking appointments for those 18 and older for computer, copier, fax or microfilm use. The staff will also take appointments for test proctoring and for browsing and checkout of items. Available appointment times will include 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Call the library at 605-668-5275 to schedule your appointment.
The library’s curbside pick-up service will continue to be available. You can reserve items by phone, email or online at library.cityofyankton.org. Curbside hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.
When you have an appointment scheduled, you are asked to arrive five minutes before your appointment. A staff person will let you into the library at that time.
You will be asked to wear a face covering while inside the building. If you do not have a face covering, the library will provide one for you.
For questions, call 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
