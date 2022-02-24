Yankton’s Trinity Lutheran Church will be open tonight (Thursday) from 5-7 p.m. to come together as a community, light a candle and pray. All are welcome to join attend and pray for Ukraine, for peace and for all creation.
There will be a brief service at 6:45 p.m. for those present.
If you are unable to come tonight or are in need of prayer right now, contact the church at 605-665-7415.
