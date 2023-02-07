Yankton Man Rejects Plea Deal In Child Pornography Case

After agreeing to plead guilty to a federal charge of child pornography last month, a Yankton man backed out of the agreement at a hearing Monday and will instead receive a jury trial in March.
Jason Sejnoha, 43, of Yankton, informed the court at Monday’s hearing that he would not be changing his plea to guilty. Instead, he requested a jury trial, according to court documents.
Presiding U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier granted an oral motion to continue the trial for 60 days with no objections from prosecutor Jeff Clapper of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sioux Falls.
Sejnoha told the court he needed the additional time to hire a new attorney to organize his defense.
“The court finds that the ends of justice served by continuing this trial outweigh the best interests of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial because the defendant requires additional time to locate alternative counsel and prepare for trial,” Schreier said.
Sejnoha was indicted in October on four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, with the knowledge that such visual depiction would be transported in interstate or foreign commerce or mailed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sejnoha faces fines and a statutory minimum of 5 years to 20 years maximum in prison for each count. Also, if convicted, Sejnoha would have to forfeit all technology and digital images in his possession involved in the case.
In January, Sejnoha signed a plea agreement that reduced the charges to a single count of attempted production of child pornography and told the court he was prepared to change his original not-guilty plea. In accordance with the agreement, he would have received a sentence of not less than 15 years, with a maximum of 30 years, a $250,000 fine, or both, as well as a five-year to life period of supervised release, according to court documents.
Sejnoha would have had to forfeit the technology he possessed that was connected to the case and also register as a sex offender.
In the plea document, Sejnoha said that between May 6 and May 31 last year, he intentionally used a hidden camera to create video recordings of a minor female in a bathroom with the intension of creating child pornography of sexually explicit conduct of a teenage female.
It is unlikely that any statements he made in the plea agreement would be admissible at trial.
Currently, Sejnoha’s trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 28 in Sioux Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.