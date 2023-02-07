Yankton Man Rejects Plea Deal In Child Pornography Case
Adobe Stock

After agreeing to plead guilty to a federal charge of child pornography last month, a Yankton man backed out of the agreement at a hearing Monday and will instead receive a jury trial in March.

Jason Sejnoha, 43, of Yankton, informed the court at Monday’s hearing that he would not be changing his plea to guilty. Instead, he requested a jury trial, according to court documents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.