PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $98,703,620 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota.
The $98,703,620 total includes $73,634,334 in grants and $25,069,286 in low-interest loans to be administered by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
The grants and loans were awarded from DANR’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, Solid Waste Management Program, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the following area projects:
• Chancellor received a $210,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,190,000 ARPA grant to install a new PVC sanitary sewer main, replace sewer services within the right-of-way, and install 13 sanitary sewer manholes. Storm water improvements include installation of storm sewer and culverts, including extending the storm sewer trunk line. The loan terms are 2.125% interest for 30 years.
Chancellor also received a $195,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,105,000 ARPA grant to install new PVC water main, curb stops, fire hydrants, valves, and fittings; replace water services within the right-of-way; and loop the system to improve hydraulics. The loan terms are 1.875% interest for 30 years.
• Hudson received a $656,180 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $721,820 ARPA grant to replace wastewater collection line and sewer services in the right of way. These improvements will replace aging vitrified clay pipe, eliminate sags, reduce infiltration, and improve system reliability. This package and other funds will support the project costs. The loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years.
Hudson also received a $831,649 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $967,656 ARPA grant to replace hydro-pneumatic water tanks with a ground water storage tank and booster system. The project includes replacement of aging water distribution lines to address breaks and water loss and the addition of water main loops to improve flow throughout the community. The loan terms are 1.625% for 30 years.
• North Sioux City received a $5,351,110 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,511,890 ARPA grant to provide wastewater infrastructure in an undeveloped parcel of land south of the current city limits and west of I-29. The project involves installing approximately 2,800 feet of collection lines, a 1,200-foot trunk sewer, a submersible lift station and 2 miles of force main. The loan terms are 2% for 20 years. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover the project costs.
North Sioux City also received a $5,627,193 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,723,807 ARPA grant to make improvements to the Streeter Drive Water Treatment Plant. This will involve updating the chemical feed, electrical, and other systems. Other improvements will increase aeration, detention, filtration, and backwashing capacity. Terms of the loan are 2.125% for 30 years.
The American Rescue Plan Act provides grants for eligible water, wastewater, storm water, and nonpoint source projects. The state of South Dakota is making a historic investment in infrastructure by dedicating $600 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for local water and wastewater infrastructure grants.
The Solid Waste Management Program provides grants and loans for solid waste disposal, recycling, and waste tire projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated funding for the Solid Waste Management Program through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill.
The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for public drinking water system projects. The program is funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.