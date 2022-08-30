The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship provides a $2,500 award to outstanding high school senior women who wish to pursue post-secondary education. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood has awarded more than $14.9 million to 6,108 high school senior women in the United States and Canada through their STAR Scholarship in just 12 years.
Candidates for the STAR Scholarship must be recommended by a P.E.O. Chapter. One candidate may be recommended by each of the four Yankton P.E.O. Chapters. Interviews will be conducted Sept. 28 to select the four candidates. P.E.O. International Trustees of the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship make the final selection.
Nine Yankton high school seniors have been awarded $2,500 STAR Scholarships since 2011.
Student eligibility criteria for recipients includes:
• Successful candidates will exhibit excellence in academics, leadership, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success;
• Twenty years of age or under by the application deadline;.
• In the final academic year (senior year) of secondary education at time of application deadline;
• Minimum cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale;
• Citizen or legal resident of the United States or Canada;
• Plans to attend an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the United States or Canada full-time or part-time in the fall of the academic year after graduation;
• Recommended by and receives the vote of a local P.E.O. Chapter.
Submission deadline for application packets is Sept. 16, 2022, by 3:30 p.m. to Mrs. Julie Koch’s classroom (Rm. 215) at Yankton High School.
