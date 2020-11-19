SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton man convicted of felon in possession of a firearm was sentenced on Nov. 16 by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.
According to United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Jesse Ray Rains, 40, was sentenced to 12 months and a day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Rains was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 8, 2019. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2020.
The conviction stemmed from an incident on Oct. 17, 2018, when law enforcement executed a search of Rains’ home and discovered several firearms.
At that time, Rains was prohibited from possessing firearms because he had been previously convicted of one or more crimes punishable by imprisonment exceeding one year.
The seized firearms were manufactured at facilities outside of South Dakota and, thus, were transported across state lines at some point during or before Rains possessed them.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara P. Nash prosecuted the case.
Rains was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
