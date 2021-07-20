Join Yankton Parks and Recreation & Connecting Cultures for a free, family-fun “Kids in the Park” collaborative event Saturday, July 24, featuring The Lucky Band, a husband and wife duo, Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis. This free children’s event will provide family fun from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Fantle Memorial Park, 2000 Douglas Street.
Diaz and Gaddis are two-time Latin Grammy winners and Emmy winners for their work on the PBS show “Lishy Lou and Lucky Too,” which is a bilingual TV series for children.
