Yankton County recorded 13 new COVID-19 infections Monday, the second time in three days the county has hit that mark.
According to the daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), the county now has 231 known cases overall. That includes 48 new positive tests in the past week.
It’s not known at this time how many of the Yankton County cases can be tied to Mount Marty University opening for the fall semester. MMU officials have told the Press & Dakotan they will start posting their COVID-19 numbers on the school’s website, possibly this week.
Meanwhile, Clay County — which has seen a huge surge in recent days since the University of South Dakota started its fall semester two weeks ago — reported nine new cases Monday after recording 92 new infections Saturday and Sunday. Clay County now has 353 cases overall.
In its Monday portal update, USD reported 242 active cases among students and staff, an increase of 11 from Sunday. There were 590 people listed in quarantine, up 27 from Sunday.
Statewide, South Dakota reported 187 new infections Monday after averaging approximately 386 new cases per day the previous four days. DOH officials have noted in the past that testing usually drops during the weekends.
Locally, Hutchinson (41 total cases), Turner (83) and Union (265) counties each reported two new cases, while Bon Homme (52) and Douglas (27) counties both reported one new case.
South Dakota reported no new deaths, keeping its total at 167. During a media briefing Monday, DOH Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysden said the state has lowered its death rate per 100,000 people by 33.1% in the past week.
In a related note, both Malsam-Rysdon and state epidemiologist Josh Clayton were asked Monday about a release over the weekend from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stating that 6% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States were caused solely by the coronavirus while the other 94% were among individuals with other health conditions involved. They said they wanted to clear up any misinterpretations of those numbers.
“Just because 6% (of deaths) of which (only) COVID has been listed doesn’t mean that the other 94% are solely due to the other conditions that are listed,” Clayton said. He noted that COVID-19 plays “a substantial role in their overall risk of death.”
He added that underlying health issues play a role in many deaths. “We are often not seeing a ‘single cause’ alone,” he said.
Malsam-Rysdon added, “The literature is very clear that individuals who are elderly and with chronic health conditions are susceptible to poor outcomes if they contract COVID.”
On another issue, Clayton said the number of known infections within South Dakota that are tied to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is 105. He said he does not have information or statistics from other states.
South Dakota statistics from Monday included:
• Total Cases — 13,509 (+187);
• Active Cases — 2,730 (+84);
• Recoveries — 10,612 (+102);
• Hospitalizations — 1,029 ever hospitalized (+12); 76 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 192,432 total tests (+1,482); 146,529 individuals tested (+878).
In Nebraska, 392 cases were reported on the Department of Health and Human Services website late Sunday, but no new deaths were recorded (392).
Cedar County reported one new infection (46).
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 34,046 (+392)
• Recoveries — 25,969 (+242)
• Hospitalizations — 1,994 total hospitalizations (+2); 172 currently hospitalized (0 change)
• Testing — 361,878 (+3,410)
———
Here is an update on area counties as of Aug. 31, 2020, with the monthly increase or decrease in COVID-19 numbers in parentheses:
• Bon Homme County — 52 total cases (+39); 17 active cases (+17); 34 recoveries (+21); 1 death (+1);
• Charles Mix County — 122 total cases (+23); 12 active cases (+5); 110 recoveries (+18); 0 deaths;
• Clay County — 353 total cases (+239); 195 active cases (+183); 156 recoveries (+55); 2 deaths (+2);
• Douglas County — 27 total cases (+11); 10 active cases (+8); 17 recoveries (+3); 0 deaths;
• Hutchinson County — 41 total cases (+15); 9 active cases (+5); 31 recoveries (+9); 1 death (+1);
• Turner County — 83 total cases (+39); 19 active cases (+11); 64 recoveries (+30); 0 deaths (0);
• Union County — 265 total cases (+70); 45 active cases (+13); 216 recoveries (+60); 4 deaths (0);
• Yankton County — 231 total cases (+130); 64 active cases (+54); 164 recoveries (+75); 3 deaths (+1);
• Cedar County — 46 total cases (+24); 0 deaths (0);
• Knox County — 63 total cases (+33); 0 deaths (0);
• Dixon County — 61 total cases (+5); 2 deaths (0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.