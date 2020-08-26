Incidents
• A report was received at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday of a residential burglary on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday of a possible sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday of the theft of a vehicle on W. 7th St.
• A report was received at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday of an assault on National St.
• A report was received at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday of theft on W. 6th St. A saw and battery were reportedly stolen from a garage.
• A report was received at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday of the theft of construction items on W. 27th St.
• A report was received at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday of the theft of items from a garage on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on E. 12th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday of theft on Wildwood Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday of a sex crime in Yankton.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
