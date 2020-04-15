For those in the community who ordered “Roses ... Just Because,” pick-up will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pick-up will be held just outside the Benedictine Center entrance. Purchasers can drive up under the canopy and will be assisted with selection.
Avera Sacred Heart Foundation staff will be following CDC recommendations to protect the health of our community.
Colors and selection are on a first come, first served basis. All roses not picked up by 5 p.m. will be donated.
