City Feels The Impact

Signs of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact are already finding their way into Yankton’s revenue picture.
Despite coinciding with much of the city’s shutdown ordinance, April was still a positive month for the city with a 2.08% gain over the same month last year. Overall, the city is up a robust 6.64% on the year, which was originally budgeted at no gain long before the pandemic was even identified.
However, some areas saw significant slumps.
In April, the BBB (bed, board, booze tax) was down 19.31% over the same month last year. This came after starting the year with three months of significant gains, including a 10.97% gain in March. April’s drop brought the overall BBB revenues -0.23% over the first four months of 2019.
City Manager Amy Leon said the BBB’s struggles were hardly unexpected with the pandemic backdrop.
“We’re not surprised knowing that a lot of folks were staying home and a lot of our entertainment businesses, our packaged food retailers and our bars were closed during the month of April,” Leon said.
Leon added there’s no complaints about the areas where revenues did rise, but hard realities remain ahead for the city.
“We were pleased to see that our other sales tax was still strong,” she said. “What all this means is yet to be determined. I think we are still going to have some very difficult or tight times ahead and we need to be cognizant of that. I will be reflecting that in what I propose to the City Commission in the budget for next year.”
She said that too many unknowns remain ahead.
“My sense is that, while we may not end up having as low of returns as we might have thought initially, I don’t know, long term, how our business community will fare should we have additional waves of the pandemic or should our heightened infection time — peak time — last longer than we’d like it to,” she said.
Leon said that the city is already in a contingency budget situation which includes not filling vacant non-essential positions in the city. The city’s budgeting strategy will be further discussed at a work session tonight (Tuesday) preceding the City Commission’s regular meeting. Formal budgeting sessions are set to be held this summer with the first coming in mid-June.
So far, the rest of the major municipalities in South Dakota have seemingly avoided large pandemic-related revenue hits along with Yankton. Among the state’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, only Watertown (-0.42) and Brookings (-0.31%) reported lower revenues than the same time last year. Both were negative in March as well. Spearfish leads all of the municipalities, up 8.46% over the same time last year.
Vermillion, as of April’s numbers, is up 3.90% over the same point in 2019 while the municipalities are seeing 3.99% growth.
