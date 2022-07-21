PIERRE — The Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund will hold its first meeting of the 2022 Interim on Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting will be held via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund is chaired by Sen. Michael Diedrich (R-Rapid City) with vice chair Rep. Greg Jamison (R-Sioux Falls). The committee will receive presentations from the Department of Corrections on its facilities and its recommendations on the DLR Group report. Public testimony will also be taken.
