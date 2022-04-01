WAGNER — Work is being completed for the second annual 605 Unity Jam, which will be held at Wagner Lake on Sunday, June 12. The event will begin at noon and conclude around 9:30 p.m.
The Unity Jam Planning Team has been meeting to help create this special project. The project was a big success for a first-time event last summer and will feature cultural heritage programing, music, dance, food and art.
The event is being hosted by the East River Horizons Team from Wagner and will be sponsored by area sponsors and partners. The purpose of the event is to help increase culture awareness, understanding, appreciation and acceptance for everyone in our area. The program is designed to help build positive relationships and unity within our community and between the communities that surround our area.
The 605 Unity Jam will feature free admission. Everyone attending this event should bring a lawn chair so they can sit anywhere they choose to enjoy the great variety of musical entertainment and activities. Several musical groups will be featured throughout the day, as well as cultural dance demonstrations, a variety of food venders, as well as arts and craft vendors, a fishing contest for kids and much more. The event will feature a main stage for entertainment throughout the day. A second smaller area for entertainment will also be available as well. Specific details related to the event will be shared in the weeks to come.
At the present time the Planning Team is looking for people within our area who are willing to come and share their cultural heritage and pride with others. They are interested in cultural dance, music, art and food as a way for people to learn how to better understand each other and to help with uniting our community. If you are willing to share or demonstrate what you know about your culture with others, contact Dana Sanderson at 605-491-0804 as soon as possible and state your interest or willingness to share.
