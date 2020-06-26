FREEMAN — Freeman Academy is accepting applications for the Faith and Leadership Scholarship for new students in grades 9-12.
Recipients will receive 40% off regular high school tuition and a scholarship to attend summer leadership training through their denomination or an approved regional or national program.
Applicants must be new students who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, and who wish to develop their leadership skills through contributions to the school.
An interview and essay are required.
Scholarship recipients who maintain a 3.5 GPA and complete the leadership requirements, will receive the 40% discount each year of high school.
Details at FreemanAcademy.org/scholarships/. Deadline is July 15, 2020.
Contact Lynnelle Allison, Enrollment Director, for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.