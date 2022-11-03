Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association (SSDTA), the nonproﬁt regional partner of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, has announced that it has completed a major rebranding. The Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association rebrand reflects the innovative new direction of the organization.
The organization will shorten its visitor-facing name to Southeast South Dakota and release a new logo and website redesign that will work with its refined business model.
“We think the shortened name and new brand will strengthen visitors’ confidence in our organization, showcasing Southeast South Dakota as a trustworthy, fun and welcoming brand,” said Executive Director Kasi Haberman “Specifically, we want our brand to be visitor-focused — providing valuable content that benefits both the user and the attractions in our region.”
She noted that the map gives viewers a sense of place, the colors are representatives of the quartz stone, water and agriculture that are major tourism attributes for the region, the font used for South Dakota has a Native American vibe — tying the area to its roots, and the tagline is a call to action with a double meaning.
“The association is undergoing a reformative change, and this new brand will give us the credibility to attract new members and strengthen the organization,” said Haberman. “Tourism is a serious business and a major economic driver for the state of South Dakota that generates more than $2.75 billion in GDP, supports more than 54,000 jobs, and saves each South Dakota household $980 in taxes each year.
“We understand that our role is to assist communities and businesses in Southeast South Dakota to drive visitation and increase those returns. We believe this refresh will make us more effective in that mission.”
The southeast region consists of 14 counties: Miner, Lake, Moody, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Minnehaha, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay.
