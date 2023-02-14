Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Region
tomertu - stock.adobe.com

Most of the Yankton area is under a winter weather advisory from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a soggy storm system slides across the region.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. It covers all area counties except Union County in South Dakota and Dixon County in Nebraska.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.