Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Region

Most of the Yankton area is under a winter weather advisory from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a soggy storm system slides across the region.
The winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday. It covers all area counties except Union County in South Dakota and Dixon County in Nebraska.
The forecast calls for falling temperatures, with rain gradually transitioning to snow. The wind is also expected to rise, with gusts clocking up to 50 miles per hour possible.
The National Weather Service (NWS) projects 1-4 inches of snow possible later Tuesday and early Wednesday, with “significantly reduced visibility” possible.
Temperatures are also expected to tumble as the system moves through. “Rapidly falling temperatures Tuesday evening and overnight could lead to flash freezing conditions,” the NWS said on its website.
Yankton was seeing occasional showers Tuesday morning, with the rain being heavy at times.
