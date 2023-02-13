Noem Inks Trans Health Bill
Konstantin Postumitenko

Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill into law Monday that would ban some forms of health care for transgender youth.

HB 1080 is dubbed the “Help Not Harm” Bill by proponents. When it takes effect July 1, it will ban health care professionals who treat transgender children from prescribing drugs such as puberty blockers and performing some types of surgeries. Health care providers could lose their license if caught providing the banned services and could also be held liable in lawsuits.

