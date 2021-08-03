100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 4, 1921
• The past week has been very favorable for the corn crop of Bon Homme County and indications are now for a record crop. The threshing of small grain from the chock is progressing as well as could be expected considering the recent rainfalls.
• Frank Webb, wife and two girls, of Denver, Colorado, are stopping in the city a few days on their overland trip to Groton, getting repairs to their Abbot Eight. Mr. Webb says he struck all the bad roads he could find between Denver and Yankton, trading cars enroute and stopping at many places for repairs. They are enjoying the trip nevertheless.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 4, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 4, 1971
• All eyes were on bargains displayed in Yankton storefronts this morning as Crazy Daze began its all-day special bazaar. An early, light sprinkle helped settle the dust and cool the temperatures as shoppers gathered to inspect the wares of Yankton merchants and enjoy special activities.
• The South Dakota Boys Junior Golf Tournament will be played at the Pierre Elks Golf Course next week, according to club pro Everett Comstock. Each member club of the South Dakota Golf Association will be eligible to enter two players for each age group, which include 11 and under, 12-14 and 15-17.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 4, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.