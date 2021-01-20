South Dakota health officials said they have seen few adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, but they did note that two people have died within 24 hours of receiving a vaccination.
The deaths, which occurred in Hutchinson and Pennington counties, are being investigated, but at this time, there is no known connection between the vaccinations and the deaths.
During a media briefing Wednesday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the deaths have not been not factored into the state’s COVID-19 death toll.
“We have had two individuals who, about 24 hours after initial injection, have died,” Clayton said. “But again, we are in constant contact with medical providers and coroners. It has not been identified that the COVID vaccine has been involved in either of those occurrences.”
He added that one of the individuals had not had a COVID-19 infection, while the other person had recovered from COVID-19.
“We continue to monitor for all impacts of any adverse reactions to the COVID vaccine,” Clayton said. “Those are the two most severe issues that we’ve seen arise, but they have not been linked to the vaccination.”
According to Bloomberg News, a few deaths possibly tied to vaccines have bene reported in Norway and Germany. It is believed that the causes of the deaths may be tied to age, frailty and underlying health conditions. There have been no confirmed deaths in the U.S., Great Britain or other countries, the Bloomberg site reported.
Clayton said South Dakota has “not had the severe reactions that some other states have seen. What I would say is that we do invite individuals and medical advisors to report any adverse reaction.”
Clayton said most of the reaction reports so far have consisted of “local pain and swelling and redness at the injection site.”
The vaccination program continues to run as vaccine supplies allow, said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon. She noted that 48,491 individuals have received injections as of Wednesday morning.
“Getting shots in arms is really what our goal is,” she said.
On another issue, both Malsam-Rysdon and Clayton defended the placement of firefighters in the phase 1e category, which is a lower priority level than other emergency responders.
“When we were developing the priority groups in the South Dakota vaccination plans, we needed to weigh the number of people along with their risk of contracting COVID … within their employment settings,” Malsan-Rysdon said. “We also want to also balance out the fact that we know COVID really impacts particularly older people and people with underlying health conditions at a much higher rate.”
Firefighters are prioritized in phase 1e. The state has just started vaccinating the phase 1d group.
Meanwhile, South Dakota recorded 277 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of recoveries in the state crossed the 10,000 threshold, rising to 100,293.
No new deaths were report Wednesday, keeping the state toll at 1,667.
Current hospitalizations in South Dakota dropped to 195, the first time it has been below the 200 level since Sept. 25.
Locally, Yankton County recorded four new infections and saw nine new recoveries. There are currently 83 new cases, the lowest number since Sept. 23.
Other South Dakota statistics for Wednesday included:
• Total Cases — 106,063 (+277: 200 confirmed, 77 probable);
• Active Cases — 4,103 (-159);
• Recoveries — 100,293 (+406);
• Hospitalizations — 6,109 ever hospitalized (+17); 195 currently hospitalized (-5);
• Testing — 3,989 new tests processed; 1,018 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 58,456 total vaccinations (+980); 48,491 individuals vaccinated (+844).
In Nebraska, no information was posted late Tuesday as the Department of Health and Human Services online portal is currently down for maintenance.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.