Bon Homme County recorded one new death due to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
It was one of two COVID-related deaths recorded in the state, lifting the overall total to 2,043.
For Bon Homme County, it was the 29th COVID-related death recorded so far and the first since June 1.
Overall, the DOH reported 269 new COVID-19 infections in South Dakota last week, up from 200 the previous week. Also, active cases jumped from 290 to 434, but active hospitalizations dropped by five to 33.
Yankton County recorded five new cases last week, along with two recoveries. The county now has five active cases. There were no new COVID-related hospitalizations reported (121 total).
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases included Union County (+11), Turner County (+7), Charles Mix County (+1), Clay County (+1) and Douglas County (+1).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services recorded 1,406 new infections last week and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,285.
