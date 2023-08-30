Convicted Rapist Asks SD Supreme Court For A New Trial

 The entrance to the South Dakota Supreme Court at the state Capitol in Pierre.

 Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight

A Spearfish man found guilty of raping an underage girl wants the South Dakota Supreme Court to grant him a new trial over what his lawyer calls police and prosecutorial misconduct.

Scott Rudloff, 45, was convicted of three counts of first-degree rape against an 11-year-old girl and given 30 years on each count. Rudloff maintained his innocence during the trial and at his sentencing.

