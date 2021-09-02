• Mark Roti, 67, Freeman, was arrested Wednesday for violation of a service order.
• Shawn Hinman, 34, David City, Neb., was arrested Wednesday for possession of a forged instrument (two counts) ad first-degree petty theft (two counts).
• Charles Alderson III, 27, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Agnes Jandreau, 31, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Adrian Moore, 44, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold and on an unspecified warrant.
• Brett Cramblett, 26, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for arrest after indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.