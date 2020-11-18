A Sioux Falls man convicted of Theft of Government Funds was sentenced on Nov. 16, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.
According to United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Robert Brannon, 30, was sentenced to five years of probation, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Brannon was indicted by a federal grand jury last December and pleaded guilty on Aug. 27, 2020.
The conviction stemmed from incidents between October 2015 and February 2019, when Brannon “willfully and knowingly embezzled, stole, and purloined money” administered by the United States Social Security Administration (SSA), the press release said.
In approximately 2009, Brannon was awarded Title XVI supplemental security income (SSI) program benefits payments benefits. He was repeatedly advised of his reporting responsibilities.
Among other instances, on Nov. 1, 2018, Brannon and his wife initiated a telephonic non-medical review with a Yankton SSA employee regarding both of their SSI benefits. They did not report any wages. Once the review was complete, they both attested that the information they provided was correct to the best of their knowledge. Brannon did not tell the SSA that, in fact, he was employed and earning income.
This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration, Cooperative Disability Investigation Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman prosecuted the case.
