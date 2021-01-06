The Yankton area Knights of Columbus and Life Serve Blood Center will be holding a blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 8-11 a.m. at Marty Hall, located at 2700 North Broadway in Yankton.
Start off the New Year with a life-saving donation of blood.
To schedule an appointment:
• Text: Life Serve to 999-777;
• call 800-287-4903;
• or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org.
