PICKSTOWN — The Fort to Field 50 Paddle Battle, a canoe and kayak race on the Missouri River, will return to the water July 9, 2022.
The event was last run in 2019, with almost 100 participants from 10 states taking part. You can sign up for it online at https://sdbestriverraces.com/. There is a fee to enter until July 1.
Named for its start and finish sites in South Dakota –— the Fort Randall Dam near Pickstown and Springfield Marina – the Fort to Field 50 began in 2014 with about 60 participants. The 50-mile event winds through the western district of the Missouri National Recreational River, a national park.
The route includes three checkpoints, and participants will receive t-shirts, camping, meals and safety boat support throughout the event. A shuttle can help participants who need to leave vehicles at the finish.
This stretch of the Missouri River, North America’s longest, offers many challenges due to its remote location, wind, varying water depth. Navigation in several areas can be difficult, too.
The National Park Service, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and other federal, state and local agencies are supporting the event. Learn more on the event website or call 605-941-4940.
