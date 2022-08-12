OLIVET ---- A judge has upheld the Freeman City Council’s decision to put three dogs to sleep after they mauled a woman – a ruling that set off an emotional response from the dogs’ owner.
Second Circuit Judge Doug Hoffman of Sioux Falls made the decision Friday, appearing by interactive television (ITV) at the Hutchinson County courthouse.
Hoffman was appointed to the case after First Circuit judges recused themselves, as Freeman Councilman Charlie Gering is married to Presiding Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering.
At Friday’s hearing, Hoffman found no basis for overturning the city’s decision. “There is no procedural error to reverse the decision of the Freeman City Council,” he said.
Denise Schild, 63, and her son, Dawson Schild, 33, own the dogs. Denise attended Friday’s hearing without an attorney, while Dawson wasn’t present.
Denise Schild became upset as she heard Hoffman’s ruling and realized the dogs –- described in court papers as a pit bull mix –- would be euthanized.
“You’re just going to let them murder these dogs over one isolated incident?” she asked the judge. “They didn’t do anything to deserve this.”
Moments earlier, City Attorney Mike Fink provided a narrative of the events leading to the dogs’ attack. The accounts are also carried in court papers.
On June 13, at about 6:30 a.m., 55-year-old Aleta Marie Starner was allegedly mobbed by four dogs as she walked near the Freeman Community Center. She said a motorist and passersby attempted to drive the dogs away and assist her.
Starner was bitten 17 times and suffered 63 different injuries. She was taken to the Freeman hospital where she required about nine sutures to close her deepest wounds, according to authorities.
The Schilds live at 309 S. Wipf Street, where the dogs are kept. The Schilds are charged in connection with the attack and for allegedly obstructing the authorities’ effort to retrieve the dogs by relocating them to Yankton.
In addition, Starner has sued the Schilds for damages. She was present during Friday’s proceedings, as was Freeman police officer Jonathan Slevin, who responded to the dogs’ attack.
On Friday, Schild disputed statements by Starner and other witnesses as well as those by Slevin and other law enforcement, along with Fink’s account.
According to Schild, she and her son were awakened when they heard a noise and realized the dogs had gotten out of the house. She denied that any passersby attempted to assist Starner or that a passing motorist left his vehicle to respond.
Schild alluded that Starner could have avoided any attack if she had acted differently around the dogs.
“I don’t think this was a vicious attack. (The dogs) jumped up as a friendly greeting. The situation escalated,” Schild said. “I know there was biting and scratching, but the dogs aren’t vicious.”
Schild questioned the council’s ability to make a proper decision on the issue.
“There’s no record of (the dogs) causing any kind of trouble anywhere. I brought written letters from people who know the dogs and have spent time with them,” she said. “The council members had never been around the dogs. They couldn’t identify the dogs if they saw them. They don’t know the nature of the dogs or their temperament.”
Schild questioned the witness accounts that there were four dogs. Schild had taken the three dogs in question to her niece in Yankton, who was unaware of the Freeman incident. Upon learning the details, the Yankton woman contacted the Schilds to retrieve the dogs immediately.
Authorities received a tip about the Yankton location, and the woman voluntarily surrendered the dogs. The canines have remained in the Freeman Police Department’s custody at a Sioux Falls shelter awaiting a final decision.
During Friday’s hearing, Schild said she had arranged for a rescue group to take ownership of the dogs and retrain them.
Fink later told the Press & Dakotan that the Schilds had never previously mentioned such a group, and the information was new to city officials.
After Hoffman gave his ruling, Schild said she was misled about the proceedings.
“You’re just reinforcing the (city’s) decision,” she told the judge. “I thought this was an appeal and things could be overturned.”
Hoffman said he wasn’t in a capacity to overturn the council’s decision. The City of Freeman held a July 5 meeting allowing due process for the Schilds, and the council decided they had not made the case for saving the dogs.
The council postponed putting down the dogs until after the circuit court appearance.
“I can’t provide judicial clemency for the dogs,” Hoffman said, adding he wasn’t going to overturn the city council’s decision.
Schild walked out angrily and paused in front of a group of Freeman residents, including Starner and Slevin.
“Murderers!” Schild said to the group and continue making comments as she exited the chambers.
During Friday’s proceedings, Fink said Starner was fortunate the dogs didn’t knock her to the ground, or she could have suffered far more severe injuries.
“She suffered a number of injuries to her arm,” Fink said. “She also sustained a broken bone in her pinkie finger, creating difficulty moving her hand.”
Hoffman asked if there was a stenographer or minutes from the July 5 council meeting, and Fink said he would provide them to the court.
After the hearing, Fink told the Press & Dakotan the court didn’t need the circuit court’s approval but wanted to provide the Schilds with another source of due process. “The Schilds shouldn’t be deprived (of making their case) and their property destroyed without the due process of the law,” Fink said.
The July 5 meeting was lengthy, detailed and filled with passionate comments from both sides, Fink said. On Friday, the court reaffirmed the City of Freeman had followed its ordinances and held the authority to have the dogs put down, he said.
“The council spent a lot of time listening and debating and giving it hard thought,” the attorney said. “Their big concern was, if the dogs are not put down, and for whatever reason they hurt someone else, then everyone will ask the same question: ‘Why didn’t the city do something when they had the chance?’”
The city holds the final decision on the dogs, Fink said.
“I am going to consult with the mayor, and I will inform him about Ms. Schild’s comments about the dog shelter,” he said.
“I expect they will not have any further delay. I will recommend that they go forward without delay. There has been so much (water) under bridge here with this, and the Schilds are not taking any responsibility in this issue, so I recommend they go forward and put the dogs down.”
