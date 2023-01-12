Corps: Despite Snow, Drought Expected To Persist In Missouri River Basin
A bald eagles flies through the haze in front of the spillway gates at Gavins Point Dam Thursday. Ice has formed on the gates, some of which are opened occasionally to evacuate water.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The past month’s snowfall — totaling 40-50 inches in some western areas — still won’t provide drought relief in the Missouri River basin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday.

As a result, the Corps will continue water conservation measures in 2023 and possibly longer, said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

