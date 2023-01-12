Corps: Despite Snow, Drought Expected To Persist In Missouri River Basin

The past month’s snowfall — totaling 40-50 inches in some western areas — still won’t provide drought relief in the Missouri River basin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday.
As a result, the Corps will continue water conservation measures in 2023 and possibly longer, said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“Releases from Gavins Point Dam (near Yankton) will be adjusted to the extent practical to help mitigate any negative effects of the cold weather,” he said. “We know the importance of our operations to water supply.”
The basin contains enough water to serve stakeholders’ needs, Remus said. “However, the Corps does not provide or guarantee access to the water,” he said.
The Corps, along with the National Weather Service (NWS), hosted the first water management webinar of 2023 on Thursday. The Corps also issued a press release on runoff and dam releases.
The past month’s snowfall has been helpful but also far out of the ordinary, said Doug Kluck of the NOAA office in Kansas City. He used the example of a north-central Nebraska county.
“It doesn’t take that much water to be above normal this time of year. We’re (currently) at 800% of normal over Cherry County, Nebraska. The Valentine area had 800% of their normal for that time period, which is a half-inch or something like that,” he said.
“Four inches of precipitation during that period came as snow. It’s a lot, but it’s not in the grand scheme of things. It’s not as much as it looks like (compared to the need).”
ONGOING DROUGHT
The entire upper Missouri River basin remains in drought.
For the 2022 calendar year, Missouri River basin runoff above Sioux City totaled 19.3 million acre-feet (MAF), 75% of average, the Corps said. This mark was the 30th lowest annual runoff for the Missouri River basin in 125 years of record-keeping.
The basin has remained in drought for three years, according to NWS hydrologist Kevin Low. The 2022 water year — from October 2021 to September 2022 — was the 21st driest in 127 years of record keeping, he said.
“(The recent snowfall) didn’t make up for a lot of our moisture (deficit) in the last years, as we’re painfully aware,” Low said.
The NWS’ outlook for the next week calls for a chance of snow for the Yankton region Monday and Wednesday.
The ongoing drought shows little relief in sight, the Corps said, and predicts runoff into the mainstem reservoir system will remain below normal. For 2023, runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City is forecast to be 20.8 MAF, 81% of average.
This forecast is based on current runoff trends, drier-than-normal soil conditions, and nearly average plains and mountain snowpack.
Gavins Point normally operates at a winter target release of 12,000 cfs. However, releases were increased to 14,000 cfs in mid-December and early January to offset some effects of much colder temperatures across the lower basin.
Those conditions included sub-zero temperatures with wind chills as low as -50 degrees.
Gavins Point releases were reduced Monday to 13,000 cfs and held for three days, then reduced Thursday to 12,000 cf. Releases are currently 14,000 cfs.
“With weather conditions and river stages forecast to be more seasonal over the next few weeks, we are restoring system releases to the minimum winter rates,” Remus said.
The most recent snow event Jan. 2-3 dumped nearly 30 inches on parts of Charles Mix and Douglas counties. Other areas reported two feet of snow, while Yankton recorded 12.5 inches over the two-day period.
Despite the massive snowfall during the past month, this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows little improvement in drought throughout the Yankton region. Areas ranged from moderate to exceptional drought.
LOOKING AHEAD
While the drought persists, Low provided some optimistic news during Thursday’s webinar.
“For the first time in several years, we have healthy plains snowpack with 2 inches of snow water equivalent reported across the Dakotas and a few 4-plus inches in the Dakotas,” he said.
Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at slightly above-average rates. The Jan. 1, mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 111% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 103% of average.
More than half the mountain snowfall typically occurs from Jan. 1 to mid-April, and normally peaks near April 17.
The plains snowpack, which typically melts from mid-February into April, is currently above normal. More than 2 inches of snow water equivalent (SWE) covers much of the plains, with up to 6 inches in the central Dakotas and in the upper James River basin in North Dakota.
A cold snap resulted in ice on the James River, which affects its storage capacity, Kluck said. As a result, his office forecasts a better than 50% chance of James River flooding between now and the end of March.
Meanwhile, the Missouri River should carry adequate capacity to hold any incoming water, according to Corps estimates.
At the start of the 2023 runoff season, which typically begins around March 1, the total volume of water stored in the Missouri River mainstem reservoir system is expected to be 45.7 MAF, or 10.4 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone.
Hydropower production in the basin is forecast to continue below average.
The six mainstem power plants generated 475 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in December, compared to the typical energy generation for December is 682 million kWh.
Total energy generation for 2022 was 7.5 billion kWh of electricity, compared to the long-term average of 9.4 billion kWh. Forecast generation for 2023 is 7.7 billion kWh.
The impact of the past month’s rainfall remains difficult to gauge because of the frozen ground, Kluck said. However, it will provide spring runoff.
Even during drought, flooding precautions are needed, Remus said
“Flooding can occur because of conditions, volume, timing and locations at which time runoff enters into the system and affects the timing of the release from the reservoirs,” he said.
“Each runoff system is unique, and care should be taken.”
