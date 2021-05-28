100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 29, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 29, 1946
• After an inspection of trees at Foerster’s park and other places around the city, George Gurney of Gurney’s Seed and Nursery company reported this morning that junipers and cedars are badly infested by the red spider.
• Intermittent rains fell in Springfield Thursday and Friday to total one and one-half inches of vital moisture to put crop prospects in first class condition. The rains came in scattered showers which fell gently and resulted in very little run-off so that most of the fall went into the ground.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 29, 1971
• Mary Koster, 11-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Koster, caught an eight-pound buffalo fish five miles east of Yankton in the James River near Rich Brothers Fireworks where the young miss lives.
• An ambitious and far-sighted dream has been turned into reality by the members of Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf and Country Club this spring. Work has begun on the development of another nine holes addition to the present layout, which will make the Hillcrest course one of the sportiest and longest courses in South Dakota.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 29, 1996
• James D. Cimburek, 24, a Yankton native and graduate of Mount Marty College has been named the Press & Dakotan’s sports editor. At MMC, he was the editor of the school’s newspaper, The Moderator, and is in his sixth year of employment at the P&D.
• Long-lost TV outtakes show the minutes before and after President Kennedy’s assassination. Portions of the silent 16mm film were aired last night on “CBS Evening News.” While the film doesn’t show Kennedy’s motorcade under fire, it shows him holding hands with Jackie Kennedy, his wife, possibly for the last time, as well as the confusion and chaos in Dealey Plaza after the president was shot.
