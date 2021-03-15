PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has received an apportionment of Federal Highway Infrastructure Program funds to be used for bridges throughout the state.
Based on recommendations from the department, additional opportunities for a Local Federal Bridge Replacement Program and Local Bridge Removal Program were approved at the Transportation Commission meeting on Feb. 25, 2021.
The department received a total of $28.15 million, with the Transportation Commission allocating $21.47 million to the state’s local governments. All counties, cities, and towns, with poor condition bridges in South Dakota are eligible for these programs, which require 18.05% in matching funds.
Applications for the Local Federal Bridge Replacement Program and Local Bridge Removal Program are due by April 9, 2021.
For more information regarding the funding allocation or application process, contact Tammy Williams at 605-773-8149 or visit the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/doing-business/local-governments/federal-bridge-program.
