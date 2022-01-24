Man Faces Two Trials For Alleged BB Gun Threats

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Hartington man is scheduled for two trials this spring for allegedly threatening minors with BB guns twice last year.
Brandon Meyers, 27, appeared Monday in Cedar County District Court in response to the 2021 alleged incidents. He has pleaded not guilty to the total of eight charges and will be tried separately for the two incidents.
District Judge Bryan Meismer set trial dates starting March 9 and April 6. The court calendar currently allows three days for each trial, but a plea bargain could mean the cancellation of one or both of them.
At this point, no plea deal exists between the state and defendant, according to Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney. Norfolk, Nebraska, attorney Dennis Morland serves as Meyers’ defense counsel.
During Monday’s hearing Meismer indicated separate jury pools will be used for the two trials.
The first trial will deal with the alleged June 12 incident, while the second trial will deal with the alleged Sept. 4 incident.
Initially, Meyers received a continuance in his court appearance while he remained in COVID-related quarantine and was unable to appear in person.
In the June 12 case, Meyers faces two counts of second-degree attempted assault, a Class IIIA felony; one count of tampering with a witness or informant, a Class IV felony; and one count of criminal mischief, a Class II misdemeanor.
In that case, Cedar County Dispatch received a report around 11 p.m. of a vehicle shot up by a BB gun. About 30 minutes later, a Cedar County deputy met with the two minors, both 16 at the time.
The minors said they were driving past Meyers’ house when he allegedly shot at them with a fully automatic BB gun and broke out a car window. The minors said they both know Meyers and saw him in front of his house where he raised a gun and pointed it at them.
They then heard the BBs hitting the car, and the driver said he tried to get away and felt what he believed was a BB fly past his face.
The deputy returned to the scene of the alleged shooting at 606 East Main St. He observed glass fragments in front of the residence, which appeared to be the same type glass as the broken passenger rear window from the minor’s vehicle.
Meyers came out of his residence and said he didn’t know what happened in front of his house or anything about the glass. When asked, Meyers said he had an AR-15-looking fully automatic BB gun, but it was at his old house.
Court records describe the deputy’s conversations with Meyers, including a trip to his old house, and with other parties about the firearm, its location and the alleged incident.
At one point, Meyers allegedly contacted one of the witnesses regarding the alleged shooting, Schultz said in court documents.
In the Sept. 4 case, Meyers also faces two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of child abuse, each a Class IIIA felony.
Cedar County Dispatch received a 2 p.m. call from a woman who said her sons, ages 16 and 14, came home and reported a man had stopped them on Main Street in Hartington and threatened them with a gun.
Cedar County law enforcement conducted search warrants for the residence at 606 E. Main St. and the 2011 Silver Ford Escape Limited, registered to Meyers.
According to court documents, authorities found “in plain view” of the living room multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and containers containing a waxy substance.
Meyers was arrested and transported to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington. When shown the airsoft BB guns seized during the search, the two boys said it was the firearm they saw Meyers allegedly pull out his vehicle and hold up when he allegedly yelled at them.
Schultz said he asked the boys if they could see the orange tip on the end of the barrel. They said they didn’t see the orange tip and thought it was a real firearm.
A Class IIIA felony carries a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment, 18 months post-release supervision and $10,000 fine.
A Class IV felony carries a maximum two years imprisonment and 12 months post-release supervision and $10,000 fine.
A Class II misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.
Meismer set a Feb. 28 date for the final pre-trial conference. The judge continued the present bond and conditions.
Meyers remains free on bond and is required to attend next month’s pre-trial hearing.
