Do you have struggles using or navigating email? Do you want to sign up for an email account, but don’t know where to start?
On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, will be offering two opportunities to learn about Email Basics, at noon and 6 p.m. These classes will be perfect for adults who are looking to build basic skills and confidence using email.
This class is free, but registration is required. To register you can stop into the library or call at 605-668-5275.
These classes are offered in collaboration with the Public Library Association and AT&T. YCL was among 215 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) this year to conduct digital literacy workshops using new Digitallearn.org resources. Watch for details about our Cybersecurity Basics classes that will be offered in October.
