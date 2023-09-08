Do you have struggles using or navigating email? Do you want to sign up for an email account, but don’t know where to start?

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, will be offering two opportunities to learn about Email Basics, at noon and 6 p.m. These classes will be perfect for adults who are looking to build basic skills and confidence using email.

