This time of year, Extension and trade publications extol the benefits of working your calves prior to weaning. And they’re not wrong — calves that receive vaccinations, are dehorned and are castrated at least three weeks prior to weaning consistently have better health outcomes than calves that have all those procedures done the day of or the day after weaning. If this is achievable for your operation, I would highly recommend it.
However, for some folks it is just not possible to get this done, either on an occasional basis or an annual basis. With our part of the world being one of the last areas where a multiple enterprise family farm is the norm, there are so many tasks that need addressed both on the farm and in the house that sometimes, something has to give. If that’s getting the calves worked prior to weaning, it’s advisable to utilize ways to increase calf health outcomes.
The rationale as to why we shouldn’t be working calves at or directly after weaning is due to the stress of weaning leading to health challenges. Weaning is the most stressful point in the calf’s life. He is moved out of the environment he has known his whole life into a new environment. Though at six to eight months of age he is consuming plenty of forage in addition to milk, after weaning he will be introduced to new feeds. While these feeds better meet his nutritional requirements, they are new and change can be hard.
These changes cause the release of the hormone cortisol in the calf’s body. Cortisol decreases the ability of the immune system to address disease-causing viruses and bacteria. The idea with working the calves prior to weaning is that we give the calf immune memory through vaccination to increase the immune system’s capability to fight off disease. Cortisol also decreases the ability for the calf to build a good memory response from vaccination, rendering the vaccine less effective if given at the time of weaning. In addition, by castrating and dehorning before weaning we don’t add additional stress, and thereby cortisol, into the calf through doing these procedures at weaning.
If we cannot work calves prior to weaning, we need to manage their situation with this stress factor in mind. First, consider dividing the processing work into more than one chute trip. At weaning, calves can receive some of their initial vaccinations, but wait until they’ve been weaned at least thirty days before castrating and dehorning. This gives them time to adjust to their new environment and feed, so they overcome the stress of weaning before you add the stress of surgery.
Second, utilize a low-stress method of weaning. Options include fenceline weaning or weaning boards for two-step weaning. With a low-stress method, we can see better responses to the vaccines we are giving the calves, because we are decreasing their cortisol levels, which will in turn increase their memory response to the vaccines we give.
Lastly, the vaccines themselves may be slightly different if we are working and weaning. The phrase “it can’t hurt them” in regard to any treatment is mistaken. All products given to cattle have both positive and negative effects. While the positives far outweigh the negatives, when given in combination these negatives have the potential to stack on each other.
When looking at vaccinations, certain vaccines contain small traces of endotoxins. Endotoxins are produced by the bacteria that cause disease in the cattle, so when the vaccine is made against this disease it may have a small amount of endotoxin present. This is normally not a big issue, but when multiple endotoxin-containing vaccines are given at the same time to stressed calves, we can suppress the calf’s immune system to the point the calf gets sick from the diseases present in the environment.
To limit the risk of this negative outcome, it may be best to modulate the vaccination protocol to reduce the endotoxin-containing vaccines given at the time of weaning. This may make a person uncomfortable, as it might seem you’re leaving calves unprotected from certain diseases. But taking into account all the variables discussed in this article, we need to accept the trade-offs that come with weaning and working. Nothing is more frustrating than giving vaccinations we believe will help our cattle, only to realize it was the combination of all the products we gave that led to them becoming sick.
And that’s the balance with weaning and working cattle. It isn’t the ideal option, but for our family farms everything needs to stay in balance for us to keep moving forward. If you find yourself in a situation where you can’t precondition calves prior to weaning, use some of these techniques to temper the effects of weaning stress so you can increase the health outcomes for your calves.
