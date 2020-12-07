100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 8, 1920
• The river has dropped nearly another foot from its high-water stage of Saturday by today. There was still some floating ice, which the wind carried along the South Dakota shore.
• The firemen plan to hold their annual masquerade ball this year on New Year’s Eve, in the new Ford garage on Walnut between Second and Third.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 8, 1945
• Visitors at the Teen Canteen in the I.O.O.F. hall these nights will find a busy bunch of youths preparing for their first anniversary next Thursday evening, Dec. 13. The Teen Canteen is an organization of local young people, open to everybody between the ages of 13 and 19 inclusive.
• One of the biggest farm sales held in the Yankton territory in years was that of Henry L. Hauger, prominent farmer and stockman living on the Walshtown road west of Irene, held on Thursday, Dec. 6. A huge crowd was on hand, and everything brought fancy prices.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 8, 1970
• In years gone by a quilting bee was common as a way for women to get together for preparing winter warmth for their families and enjoying companionship. But the “bees” are almost a thing of the past — except for members of the Freeman Junior College Auxiliary and friends who use the affairs to raise money for college projects as well as visiting.
• Members of the Yankton Karate Club will put on a demonstration featuring fighting and self-defense techniques of karate at half time of the Mount Marty College, Bellevue College basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Nash Gym. Instructor is Mr. Roger Terrell, a black belt karate expert.
25 Years Ago
Friday, December 8, 1995
• Cartoonist Kenneth Alvine will be at the South Dakota Human Services Center, Yankton, conducting a week-long residency Dec. 11-15. Alvine has worked and taught in the fields of professional cartooning and graphic communications since 1964. While at HSC, Alvine will be hosting sessions on treatment units throughout the hospital with assistance from HSC Therapeutic Recreation Specialists.
• Law enforcement officials are warning Nebraska football fans to use good judgement while trying to find hard-to-get tickets to the Jan. 2 national championship game in Tempe, Ariz. Rip-off artists are out there and ready to take their money. At least two eager Cornhusker fans have found scams that proved costly to one of them. One man lost $400.
