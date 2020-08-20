Massive amounts of produce will be at the Market at the Meridian Saturday from 9 a.m. noon at Second St. and Douglas Ave. in Yankton. Vendors are almost overwhelmed with corn, tomatoes, beans, beets, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, onions, cucumbers, etc.
Those selling artistic and handcrafted items have a great variety of products, too.
Families for Change will be at the Market again. Their first event in Riverside Park will be Saturday evening between 5-7 p.m. Native American culture will be explored with guest speakers, native drummers and dancers, sweet honey fry bread and wojapi plus three crafts for children to share. Connecting Cultures will be assisting at that event. Families for Change are dedicated to bringing different cultures to people throughout the area.
This past weekend saw many young people setting up tables and selling their wares from home baked items and jewelry to bird houses and bird feeders. The youngest entrepreneur was just two years old doing painting while customers watched. It was also the last weekend for Celli’s Giving Lemonade Stand because school is starting. Celli, who is 11, raised money for a variety of projects with her lemonade and treats.
Market at the Meridian is Yankton’s Premiere Farmers’ Market. This week’s featured musician is Jay Hensler.
