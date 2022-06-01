Rounds At Girls State: ‘I Have Confidence In You’

VERMILLION — A hushed crowd of Girls State delegates listened Tuesday night as Sen. Mike Rounds described the 2½-year battle that his wife, Jean, waged against cancer before dying of the disease in late 2021.
“I wanted to share with you the hope that technology provides,” he said. “Last June, almost a year ago in the emergency room in Pierre, they diagnosed her with a cancerous tumor in her brain — an inch big. Not operable.”
Sen. Rounds accompanied his wife as she was flown by air ambulance to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to begin treatment.
“At that time, we had not had cancer in her brain before,” the senator said. “The next day, they said we’re going to get you in because we’ve got some specialists here and they need to take a look at you. We didn’t know there would be much hope.”
After she was examined by doctors, Rounds said he and Jean received surprising news.
“The doctor that came in said, ‘Two years ago, I didn’t have this available, but today, I can offer you something’ and it was a type of radiology that did not exist two years earlier when she actually had her first diagnosis of a sarcoma in her leg,” he said. “Now, she had it in her brain.”
The senator addressed the Girls State delegates in Aalfs Auditorium on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion.
He described how the technology could precisely damage the tumor without damaging the brain. Mrs. Rounds experienced some side effects, including some loss of movement in her right leg and arm, but, the senator said, she quickly regained some movement thanks to physical and occupational therapy.
The Rounds returned to their home in Pierre to celebrate the Fourth of July and then traveled to Mayo again, where Mrs. Rounds underwent four more treatments.
“They took the tumor out and another smaller one that was right by it,” the senator said. “There was nothing left because of a technology that did not exist two years earlier.”
In the fall of that year, doctors discovered cancer in Mrs. Rounds’ lung. She died five days after that new cancer was found on Nov. 2, 2021.
“We didn’t find a way to beat it (cancer) in her lungs … but what we saw because of health care professionals and because of a science that didn’t exist two years earlier was hope for a lot of people that would develop this type of a cancer and that type of a problem — a tumor in the brain,” Rounds told the delegates. “You’re going to be a part of that. You’re going to see changes in your lifetime that we never could have imagined.
“You’re going to be on the cutting edge,” the senator said. “You can do and be a part of anything that you set your mind to do. You can make this world a better place for the next generation and that’s what I want to leave you with.”
He told the delegates that, no matter what path they choose to take in the future, they should always strive to make the world better than the way they found it.
“And it’s pretty good right now,” Rounds said. “You live in the greatest country in the world. Men and women have died so that you have that opportunity. Never forget the fact that they have stood on the front line so that you, because you are an American and because you were born into this country — you have the opportunity to make a difference like very few other people in the entire world.
“I’ve got confidence in you,” the senator told delegates Tuesday night, “and I think you’ll do exactly that. We’re proud of you. We want to see you succeed and truly make this world better than when you found it.”
This year’s Girls State session began May 30 and will conclude this weekend.
Earlier in his talk, Rounds described the 2022 Girls State delegates as “the best of the best.
“They don’t get any better than you. You have been taught by teachers who care about you. You have been identified as being leaders in your communities. Your folks have expected a lot from you,” he said. “They have asked you to be responsible, to keep your grades up, to keep your homework on schedule and at the same time you have extracurricular work and so forth. You excel.”
The senator told the delegates they could choose to go anywhere, not just in the United States, but in the world, and their capabilities and confidence would be recognized.
“What I’m asking of you is to give South Dakota the opportunity to celebrate and to benefit from the talents that you have,” Rounds said. “That doesn’t mean that you can’t go out and see the rest of the world, and it doesn’t mean that you can’t go out to further your education. But please consider South Dakota, because the biggest challenge that we have in our state is keeping our young people here. We want you to enjoy our quality of life. We want you to be close to where your folks and grand folks are at, and we want you to add to our state’s economy as well.”
He also told the delegates that they could soon play a role in policymaking for the state.
“Right now, in South Dakota, we’ve had young people be elected to the Legislature at age 21,” Rounds said. “We’ve got young people who are on city commissions, school boards, county commissions and they work in state government.
“What I ask of you is to please consider what you can do for our state,” he said.
