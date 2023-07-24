PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $59,884,841 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, storm water and solid waste projects in South Dakota.
The $59,884,841 total includes $14,908,940 in grants and $45,975,901 in low-interest loans including $8,964,400 in principal forgiveness to be administered by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources
“I am pleased to announce this financial assistance is available,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “Safe and reliable water, wastewater, and solid waste infrastructure helps protect our environment and strengthen communities for our kids and grandkids.”
Funds were awarded from DANR’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, American Rescue Plan Act, and the Solid Waste Management Program to the following area entities:
• Chancellor received a $1,450,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan with $1,233,000 in principal forgiveness for replacement of existing sanitary sewer and to extend the storm sewer trunk line to improve the inflow and infiltration issues within the community. The loan terms are 3.25 percent for 30 years.
Chancellor also received a $906,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $770,100 in principal forgiveness for distribution improvements including new PVC pipe water main, water services replacement within the right of way, curb stops, fire hydrants, and valves. The loan terms are 3 percent for 30 years.
• Centerville received a $1,412,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan for construction of a water tower to replace existing storage standpipe, which has exceeded its useful life for a steel water storage tank. The loan terms are 2.75 percent for 30 years.
• North Sioux City received a $580,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to provide a connection between the city water distribution system and the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District system to increase redundancy and storage capacity. This will also allow for more extensive maintenance to their respective towers with less risk of pressure issues. The terms of the loan are 3 percent for 20 years.
The American Rescue Plan Act provides grants for eligible water, wastewater, storm water, and nonpoint source projects. The state of South Dakota is making a historic investment in infrastructure by dedicating $600 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for local water and wastewater infrastructure grants.
The Solid Waste Management Program provides grants and loans for solid waste disposal, recycling, and waste tire projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated funding for the Solid Waste Management Program through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill.
The Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, funded in part by revenues from the Petroleum Release Compensation Tank Inspection fee and the sale of lotto tickets, provides grants and loans for water, wastewater, and watershed projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated water and waste funding for the Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill.
The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Programs, which provide low-interest loans for wastewater, storm water, water conservation, nonpoint source projects, and public drinking water system projects. The programs are funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds.
