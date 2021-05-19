VERMILLION — Attention, South Dakota musicians: SDPB and NPR want to hear from you. The Tiny Desk Contest is back and offers more to emerging musicians than ever.
Since 2014, emerging musicians, including those from South Dakota, have submitted videos to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest in the hopes of being chosen to perform as part of NPR Music’s signature music discovery series.
If you win, you’ll play an NPR Tiny Desk. And while there will be one winner, NPR and SDPB will share standout entries on SDPB’s and NPR Music’s Instagram and Twitter. NPR will feature standouts on the All Songs Considered blog and in mashup videos. And then, when the Contest has closed and our judges have picked their favorites, we’ll start Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf: a weekly series where each judge will share their favorite entries, and even interview artists like you, on the NPR Music YouTube channel.
Locally, South Dakota musicians who enter may be featured on SDPB’s “In the Moment” with Lori Walsh, as well as on SDPB.org and SDPB social media, and in SDPB Magazine.
To enter NPR Music’s 2021 Tiny Desk Contest, unsigned musicians record one original song at a desk (any desk — it’s broadly defined), upload a video of the performance to YouTube and submit with a completed entry form at NPR.org/tinydeskcontest. NPR Music welcomes music from all genres and entrants from previous years with new material. Artists must be at least 18 years old and live in the 50 United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands or the District of Columbia to enter.
A few reminders about the contest:
• Entries accepted until close Monday, June 7, at 10:59 p.m. CT.
• You must be an unsigned musician and at least 18 years old to enter.
• To enter, record a video of yourself playing one original song at a desk (any desk will do!) and upload it to YouTube.
• Enter by submitting your entry to npr.org/tinydeskcontest.
• The winner will play their very own Tiny Desk Concert.
