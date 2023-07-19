Platte Woman Sentenced
RAPID CITY — A Platte woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following her conviction of drug charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Vonda Hand, 67, was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) by a federal grand jury in February and pleaded guilty on April 14.

