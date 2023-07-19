RAPID CITY — A Platte woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following her conviction of drug charges.
According to U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Vonda Hand, 67, was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) by a federal grand jury in February and pleaded guilty on April 14.
Hand was sentenced on July 17 to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Between October 2022 and February 2023, Hand “made arrangements to obtain methamphetamine in Arizona. She traveled there to pick it up, recruiting others to assist her, and then dispersed the methamphetamine to others in South Dakota,” a press release said. “She knew that people in South Dakota were going to further distribute the substance. Overall, Hand was responsible for distributing between 5 and 15 kilograms of methamphetamine during the conspiracy.”
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Platte Police Department. Assistant
U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich prosecuted the case.
Hand was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
