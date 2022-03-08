Crofton Voters Deciding $18.9M School Bond Issue

CROFTON, Neb. — This month, voters in the Crofton School District will decide an $18.9 million bond issue that would bring K-12 students together at one site.
The election is being conducted by mail, and all ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. March 15. Depending on the voter’s residence, the ballot would be returned to the Knox County Clerk’s office in Center, Nebraska, or the Cedar County Clerk’s office in Hartington, Nebraska. Each courthouse also contains a locked drop box for depositing ballots.
Currently, the district operates an elementary school for grades K-6 in the southern part of town, near Highway 12, and grades 7-12 school in the northwest corner of town, along Highway 121.
The elementary school is about 50-60 years old, while the junior/senior high school is about 30 years old. St. Rose School, a Catholic grade school, operates across the street from the Crofton elementary facility.
If the bond passes, the elementary school would be relocated with a new structure at the current site for grades 7-12, according to Superintendent Chris Look. In addition, the current grades 7-12 would receive its own upgrades.
Architecture, Inc., of Sioux Falls and Hausmann Construction of Lincoln, Nebraska, are working with the project, which would add 61,400 square feet at the single campus.
“It would take $13 million to bring the current elementary school up to code, and you would still have an old building. If you add the $5 million needed to renovate the high school, you’re looking at $18 million. You would be paying the same as what we’re asking in the bond issue,” Look said.
“This (proposal) just made the most sense for efficiency and for the long-term best of the district. We would have staff and students at one location, and we have the land out there for the expansion.”
While $13 million is the estimated cost for bringing the current elementary school into code compliance, the figure could actually go higher once work gets under way, Look said.
“We don’t know what we could find when we tear into the building,” he said. “It could cost more at that point because you’re not aware of what you may find.”
Construction would take an estimated two years, with the current elementary remaining in use during that time. Because it’s an addition, the new elementary school shouldn’t create major disruptions for grades 7-12 during the construction.
Should the bond issue pass, preliminary would begin this spring with groundbreaking in the fall.
TAKING A VOTE
A simple majority is required for passage of the 20-year bond, which would add 24 cents to the levy (or 24 cents per $100 of taxable valuation), Look said. The shorter bond period saves millions of dollars in interest, and the district also benefits from LB 2, a new state law which changed the calculation on ag land, he added.
The bond payments are fixed over 20 years once the bonds are issued. The bond payment remains the same regardless of any changes in valuation.
The community meetings have drawn large audiences, and the board has received a great amount of feedback, Look said. The board studied a number of alternatives, but the proposed project represents the preferred solution of the majority of participating community members, he added.
“We always want to hear from our citizens — the more voices, the better,” Look said. “(Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer) said earlier this week that 300 or 400 votes had already been received out of the 1,500 or so that were mailed out. We really encourage people to allow time for returning their ballots, especially if they’re mailing them.”
FACING ISSUES
The bond issue was spurred on by the elementary school’s deteriorating condition, Look said. At community meetings, questions were raised about remodeling the elementary school and the price tag associated with it.
The current elementary building doesn’t offer adequate space and wasn’t built for today’s technology, Look said.
“Right now, we’re maxed out for space. We’re using hallways for extra work areas,” he said. “We don’t have space for speech pathology services and the school psychologist, which can raise privacy issues. Our special education areas aren’t handicap accessible, and our nurse’s station doesn’t have privacy and a bathroom and sink.”
The district faces other needs at both its elementary and secondary schools that would be met with the bond issue, Look said.
“Right now, we don’t have the space we need for the ag and shop programs. With more space, we could offer more opportunities,” the superintendent said. “We would add a gymnasium and locker rooms, which would prevent Title IX issues for boys and girls and would allow us to host more events. We also need more space for our other activities, like our fine arts. And we need more room for wrestling. Right now, our wrestlers are rolling around on mats in our commons area for practices.”
With the bond issue, the one campus would provide secure entrances, and it would meet all fire safety and handicap accessibility codes. Students and staff will remain in one secure site during the school day, with all parts of the building connected.
LOOKING AHEAD
A single campus could also become the hub for community events, provide a positive economic impact and provide more opportunities for all students and the community, Look said.
“Our enrollment has remained stable at around 340 students in grades K-12, and it looks like it will hold steady at that level for the coming years,” he said. “Besides serving our current students, we hope it offers an opportunity for people who want to come back home or new people who want to move to Crofton.”
With new facilities at one campus, Look said one thing wouldn’t change — the current working relationship with St. Rose School. The Crofton School District would continue providing services such as lunch, music, special education, Title programs, junior high athletics and bus service.
If the Crofton elementary school is relocated, the district would look at options for the existing grade school and property, Look said. Bond proceeds don’t include demolition, but existing funds can be used or saved up for it, if that’s the choice, he said.
Questions have been raised about current issues that could drive up costs or cause delivery disruptions.
Look acknowledged those challenges. “Our construction manager is taking into account supply chain issues, inflation and other factors. As for interest rates, they have been trending up and our school board wants to lock in the rates,” he said.
The Crofton School District contains a valuation of around $606 million, Look said. The district has enjoyed a growth mode, particularly around Lewis and Clark Lake, he added.
With the bond issue, the school board is asking citizens to invest in the district, Look said.
“There’s never a good time (to ask for a bond issue), but we’ve had great response from the community,” he said. “We have many needs that we can address all at once. Now, we need to step up.”
