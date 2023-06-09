The Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR) is offering free kayaking clinics this summer every Wednesday from 9 a.m.-noon beginning June 14 and running through Sept. 20. The clinics will take place on Lake Yankton at the non-motorized boat launch near Chief White Crane State Recreation Area off Toe Road, near the “bubble.”
Kayaking is increasing in popularity and the National Park Service wants people to learn to paddle safely. The minimum age requirement to be in a kayak alone is 10 years old. Minimum age to attend is 5 and children ages 5-9 must be accompanied by an adult in a tandem kayak. No prior paddling experience is required. These clinics provide an introduction to kayaking for visitors to learn basic paddling skills and critical safety information. Fun activities on the water will follow the instruction.
