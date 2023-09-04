VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota (USD) is tackling issues surrounding athlete mental health with a mental health counselor dedicated to its student athletes.
Since the fall of 2020, educational organizations have been tracking student mental health issues, which increased with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and remained elevated until this year.
Two National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) well-being studies conducted in the fall of 2020 showed student-athletes reporting an increase in mental health concerns, including mental exhaustion, anxiety and depression at rates up to two times higher than before the pandemic. Those numbers remained constant into 2022, a follow-up NCAA study showed.
“Nationwide, we’re seeing an increase in mental health concerns across young people around the 18- to 24-year-old age range,” said Tanner Peterson, USD coordinator of Student Athlete Mental Health.
Peterson’s position was created this fall to support the mental well-being of USD’s student athletes. “We’re also seeing (that) student athletes are more likely to have concerns with mental health, anxiety and depression than traditional students,” he said.
In the face of evolving data, officials have concluded that, despite some pre-pandemic misconceptions, student athletes do experience mental health issues.
“It’s a wrong perspective, but we typically look at athletes as, they’re just tougher, they’re more functional, they’re able to take more on their plate,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “But, we’re (also) seeing that, (when they’re) no longer able to do these things, it takes a toll on their mental health.”
It is important to have someone able to meet them at this point in their lives, Peterson said.
“At the end of the day, they’re a normal 18- to 20-year-old college kid, but they have a unique load in terms of going to practice, having a coach, being asked to travel across the country for a sporting event and all the different tasks that come along with being a Division I student-athlete,” Peterson said. “Then, they’re also being tasked with being a young kid, and I think we all know that it’s not easy being a young adult.”
Some of the student athletes’ mental health concerns arise from the tension and fatigue associated with feeling they must successfully manage the many demands placed on them, he said.
Prior to accepting the new position at USD, Peterson had been working as a mental health therapist at Maplewood Psychology in Minnesota since February. He has two master’s degrees from Minnesota State University, one in mental health counseling and a second in sport and exercise psychology and has had several internships and other opportunities to work with college athletes throughout his education.
Student athletes have already sought out Peterson and he has begun providing counseling services, he said.
“Right now, my whole goal is to truly immerse myself in the department, get to know these athletes and get to know these coaches, so when concerns arise, they don’t have to think twice about where to go to,” Peterson said.
Putting off counseling when it is needed is like putting off needed medical treatment for a physical injury: that though it may eventually heal on its own, it may not be as optimal or effective as it should be, he said.
“I want student athletes to recognize me as the mental health resource for them,” Peterson said. “So, I want them to know my name. I want them to recognize my face, and I want them to know that I am invested in their wellness and their athletic career here at the University of South Dakota.”
