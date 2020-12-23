INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday of a possible sex crime north of Yankton.
• A report was received at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of some money from a residence off of Highway 50.
• A report was received at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday of a threat of harm/violence on W. Sixth St.
• A report was received at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday of a woman attempting to cash a check at a bank; she had written over the name on the check.
• A report was received at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday of the theft of a bike on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday of a possible runaway on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday of a possible sex crime on Dakota St.
• A report was received at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a handicap-parking placard on Whiting Drive.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
