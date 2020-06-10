It’s been more than two weeks since George Floyd died at the hands of officers of the Minneapolis Police Department, but Yankton citizens remain aware and willing to challenge systemic racism.
On Wednesday evening, a candlelight vigil was held to honor George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.
The vigil, held at the base of the Meridian Bridge, attracted around 50 people.
Organizer Carter Demaray told the Press & Dakotan that Wednesday’s event was a follow-up to last week’s march in Yankton.
“After the march last weekend, there was some talk about another event,” Demaray said.
The vigil had originally been planned to coincide with Floyd being laid to rest Tuesday, but poor weather pushed the ceremony to Wednesday.
Demaray said he’s been impressed with the support that he saw for both events.
“It’s encouraging seeing this many people coming out, especially in a place like Yankton, South Dakota, which definitely isn’t known for social activism,” he said. “It’s just encouraging to see this many people interested and engaged in an important issue like this.”
In the two weeks since Floyd’s death, demonstrations have been held in major cities across America and have even spread abroad to Britain, France, Australia and Germany among other nations.
But even if Yankton, being the small town it is, feels worlds away from the epicenters of protest, Demaray said it’s still important for these types of municipalities to listen and participate in the solution.
“No matter where you live in America, you need to hear this message,” he said. “It isn’t just a big city problem, it’s a problem all across America.”
Wednesday’s program included a number of speakers including local residents, clergy and local and state officials.
Among them was Lauryn Perk.
Perk discussed some of her own experiences with racism in the Yankton community, saying there’s many important things that those in the audience could do to combat racism.
“You can educate yourself,” Perk said. “Listen to the experiences of people of color. Donate and sign petitions if you’re able. Acknowledge your privilege. … Most of all, do not stay silent.”
Following Perk was Evylynn Welch, who said it’s important for everyone to acknowledge and speak up on the problem of racism.
“Pretending none of this exists is only going to make it last longer,” Welch said. “Have a mind of your own and don’t let other people’s thoughts and opinions keep you from wanting to do and say the right thing.”
Josie Faye Traversie of Families for Change said that what happened to George Floyd is an echo from America’s past.
“It will continue to ring out until we as people stand and fight against it. For every voice that says George Floyd’s name out loud is a voice that stands for solidarity, a voice that stands for unity and for the same cause — that all people should be treated like people,” Traversie said.
Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson said he sees Americans waking up to the realities of racism that remain in our present society.
“Too much of our foundation and too many of our policies still uphold a racist system that results in disparities of health, wealth and justice,” Johnson said. “I believe what we are seeing today in response to the murder of George Floyd, and the mistreatment of our fellow Americans that too often correlates with the color of their skin, is a true awakening of the best of America. We can no longer live with the myth that benefits some of us while leaving many others vulnerable and hurting.”
Others speaking Wednesday night included District 18 Rep. Ryan Cwach, former state legislator Bernie Hunhoff and Pastor Jeff Otterman.
The vigil ended with the singing of “Amazing Grace,” lighting candles in Floyd’s memory and giving people the option to fill out cards to state and federal representatives calling for action.
