Tabor Man Pleads Guilty On Pot Brownie Charge

TYNDALL — A Tabor man teaching in the Bon Homme schools has pleaded guilty to providing the drug in brownies inadvertently served at a community card game.
Michael James Koranda, 46, appeared Tuesday at the Bon Homme County Courthouse. As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled drug or substance — Schedule I.
During Tuesday’s proceedings, Koranda waived his preliminary hearing and entered the guilty plea. He appeared with his defense counsel, Yankton attorney Dan Fox.
In entering his plea, Koranda admitted he knowingly possessed a controlled drug or substance, and the substance was not obtained directly or pursuant to a valid prescription or order from a valid practitioner.
The complaint originally listed hashish as the drug. Under a Feb. 2 amended complaint, the charge was changed to THC other than that which occurs in marijuana in its natural and unaltered state, which is a Schedule I substance.
THC provides the high in the drug. While the drug was changed in the complaint, the charge remained the same.
The Class 5 felony carries with it a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. The offender can also be ordered to serve 180 days in the Bon Homme County Jail and to pay restitution.
During Tuesday’s proceedings, Fox said both the prosecution and defense were issuing a joint recommendation that Koranda receive a suspended imposition of sentence. Also, Koranda would compensate those who unknowingly ingested the drug-laced brownies by paying their medical bills that aren’t covered by insurance.
Koranda would also pay any fines and court costs.
Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl confirmed she jointly recommended the conditions as part of a plea deal.
Judge Cheryle Gering found a factual basis for the drug charge and accepted Koranda’s guilty plea. She set a March 15 sentencing date, noting she’s not bound to the plea deal in her sentencing.
In addition, Gering ordered a long-form pre-sentence investigation (PSI) that will include the police report, Koranda’s criminal history and any letters of support for him. His supporters are welcome to speak on his behalf at the sentencing, either instead of or in addition to any written testimony.
Koranda teaches vocal music in the Bon Homme schools. The school board could discuss his employment status during next week’s regular meeting.
Bon Homme County Deputy Sheriff Joel Neuman filed the report of Koranda’s arrest and the circumstances leading up to it.
On Jan. 4, Neuman became aware of a medical call to Tabor around 8:10 p.m. concerning a possible poisoning. The call came into the Bon Homme County dispatch center. Following the initial call, the dispatch received several other calls of possible poisoning.
Each patient had been at the Tabor Community Center earlier for a card game.
An investigation into the incident led Neuman to believe the patients were all under the influence of THC, the compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation. The THC came from a batch of brownies brought by a woman to the community center.
On the morning of Jan. 5, Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs went to the woman’s residence and spoke with her. She told the sheriff that her son, Michael Koranda, had baked a pan of brownies, and she took them to the Community Center card game.
At the end of the sheriff’s visit to her home, the woman gave Maggs the remainder of the brownies in a plastic container.
Neuman said he came to work and spoke with two of the reporting parties who had consumed the brownies. The husband and wife, listed in court records as W.W. and K.W., said that Koranda’s mother had brought the brownies to their Tuesday night card game at the Senior Center in Tabor.
Authorities learned Michael Koranda had made the brownies after he had been in Colorado the previous weekend and brought back products with marijuana, according to court documents.
W.W. and K.W. both filled out voluntary written statements.
Maggs and Neuman went to the Tabor Elementary School and spoke with Koranda. He admitted to bringing one pound of THC butter with him from Colorado back to Tabor. He used half of the THC butter to make the pan of brownies. He went to bed, and his mother unknowingly took the brownies to the card game, where several people ate them.
Koranda provided the remaining half-pound of THC butter to the authorities.
Court records don’t indicate the THC strength of the butter and brownies or the medical condition and treatment for anyone who unknowingly consumed the brownies.
Koranda was released on an unsecured bond of $3,000 and must meet court conditions, including obeying all laws and refraining from the consumption of all alcohol and drugs. In addition, he agreed to enroll in the 24/7 program and also consented to drug patch testing.
During Tuesday’s proceedings, Rothschadl said she had not received Koranda’s first drug patch results.
Koranda remains free on the $3,000 unsecured bond and other conditions of the court, including the drug patch.
