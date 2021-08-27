The Yankton School Board will hold a special school board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Yankton High School Theatre, located at 1801 Summit St. The school board agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/sd/ysd/Board.nsf/Public.
The public is invited to attend. Social distancing in the theatre and wearing masks are highly recommended. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click “School Board” and then click “Live Stream School Board.”
Public comment will be taken during this time. Participants are asked to limit comments to three minutes or less.
For individuals that are not able to attend in-person, but would like to comment, the following Zoom link will be available: https://bit.ly/3mA3tr7. You are asked to email the business manager at Jason.Bietz@k12.sd.us no later than 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, to sign up. Users are asked to sign into the Zoom meeting using their first and last name. The Meeting ID is 916 3799 1766 and the Passcode is YSD633.
