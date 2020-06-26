MOBILE, Ala. — Rachel Brady of Vermillion was awarded a $500 cash scholarship for receiving the Class of 2019 Distinguished Vlogger Award during the first night of preliminary competition at the 63rd Distinguished Young Women National Finals Thursday, June 25.
Brady served as the Distinguished Young Woman of South Dakota for 2019. After competing at the 62nd National Finals last June, she was awarded this honor for her accomplishments leading up to her “Has Been” year, a year when the previous class has the opportunity to return to National Finals and mentor the Class of 2020.
Brady is a student at the University of Alabama majoring in kinesiology/pre-physical therapy. She is the daughter of Dena and James Brady.
Competition continues with the second preliminary Friday, June 26, and finals on Saturday, June 27. Scholarship awards totaling more than $125,000 will be given in the categories of self-expression, fitness, scholastics, talent and interview. The competition will conclude with the naming of the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020.
Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. National sponsors include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington and Bonnie Coffeen, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.
