Voters To Decide Area Races Tuesday

Tuesday marks Election Day in South Dakota, with voters across the south-central and southeast region heading to the polls to decide city and school elections.
In some of those races, new faces are guaranteed when incumbents didn’t run again. In other towns and schools, appointments are needed to file vacancies where candidates didn’t file to run.
Local elections don’t end Tuesday, as some cities and schools hold their elections in May or June.
The following is a rundown of races, along with unfilled vacancies, available as of Friday afternoon.
• AVON: In the school board race, five candidates are running for the two, 3-year terms.
The field includes Bridgette Muller, Annie Thury, David Ratzlaff, Craig Vanderlei and John Fathke Jr.
Muller is an incumbent, while the others are newcomers. The other incumbent, Lori Cihak, didn’t file for re-election.
• BERESFORD: A joint election will be held for the school board and city council.
In the school board race, four candidates are running for two, 3-year terms. The winners take office during the July 12 reorganization meeting, according to Business Manager Jared Olson.
The candidates are Mary Beth Ellis, Nathan R. Jensen, Jamie Stewart and Deb Bergland.
Bergland is the current board president and the only incumbent in the race.
In the City Council race for Ward 2, a new face is guaranteed as the incumbent didn’t run for re-election. Newcomers William Roelke and Benjamin Fahlberg are seeking the open seat for a two-year term, according to City Finance Officer Elaine Johnson.
• DAKOTA VALLEY: The two-year school board position will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office. There were no petitions filed to run for this open position. Under state law, the board will appoint someone to fill a one-year term.
The board will accept letters of interest to serve a one-year appointment. Letters may be filed in the business manager’s office no later than May 3 or mailed by registered mail no later than 4 p.m. May 3.
• LESTERVILLE: The city election has been canceled as no petitions were returned for two vacancies: one trustee for a three-year term and one trustee for a two-year term. Appointments are needed for both open spots.
• MARION: In the school board race, three candidates are running for one, one-year term. The field includes Amalia Zick, Travis Witt and Jennifer McConniel.
• MISSION HILL: An election will be held for a spot on the town’s board of trustees. Three candidates are running for the open three-year term.
Petitions were filed by incumbent Jack Sieben and challengers Jess Tramp and Ben Westergren.
• PICKSTOWN: There will be no trustee election, but one seat has changed, according to City Finance Officer Carol Berndt.
Incumbent Dennis Nielsen filed for another three-year term, while Waldon Olsen will take the position held by Larry Lucas, who chose not to run again for another term.
• TRIPP: In the city election, Ward I voters will decide the alderman’s race for a two-year term between incumbent Marie Sandau and challenger Jeff Friman, according to Finance Officer Kayla Wilson.
• TYNDALL: The city election will feature two races.
In Ward 1, Michael J. Travnicek and Jesse Ranek are running for a two-year term. In Ward 3, voters choose from among Michael Schmidt, Kevin Ranek and Wendy Hicks for a two-year term.
• WAGNER: The city election features the Ward 3 race between incumbent Taylor Mohr and challenger Edward Stimpson for a two-year term, according to City Finance Officer Becky Brunsing.
• WAKONDA: The city won’t have an election but will need to appoint a board member, according to City Finance Officer Nancy Andresen.
Current board member Terry Hackett is retiring at the end of his term, and no other candidates filed a petition for the spot.
