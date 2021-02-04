Yankton County Office of Emergency Management had the honor of receiving homemade fleece blankets from Joyce Vasgaard, the District 1 Team Director for the South Dakota Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Team.
The Women’s Leadership Team has a statewide project called “Blanketing South Dakota.” They make fleece blankets for youth in need of comfort during and after a disaster. This generous organization has made over 225 fleece blankets. The blankets are then given to Emergency Medical Services and local Law Enforcement agencies to be distributed during times of need. The Women’s Leadership Team continues to make these blankets to honor all the men and women who give of their own time to help others.
Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt stated “we appreciate the generous gift of blankets by the South Dakota Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Team. These blankets can provide comfort to a child during a disaster and that helps give them hope. Hope is a powerful gift.”
The fleece blankets will be distributed by the Yankton County Emergency Management team during the next disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.